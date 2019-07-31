A Tuesday afternoon shooting in Flint left a woman in critical condition.
Flint Police Officers said around 3 p.m. Tuesday a woman was shot on the 2400 block of Thom Street.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and was listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chad Baldwin at (989) 237-6912 or anonymously at 2 (800) 422- JAIL.
