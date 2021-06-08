A woman is in critical condition after a shooting on E. Carpenter Road in Flint about 12:28 p.m.
Flint police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of E. Carpenter Road. A woman found at the scene was taken to Hurley Medical Center. The suspect, a 16-year-old male, fled the scene and remains at large.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Det. Sgt. Joseph Kennedy at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
