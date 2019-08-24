A Flint woman is in custody following a domestic violence incident.
Police said that at approximately 12:43 a.m. on Aug. 24, a 55-year-old male was stabbed.
The incident happened on the 200 block of East Lakeview in Flint.
According to officials, the man is in critical condition and the female is in custody.
There is no further information at this time.
