A woman involved in the death of a motorcyclist has been sentenced.
Valaina Kolarik, 39, pleaded no contest in March in the death of Douglas Daenzer, a 53-year-old motorcyclist from Reese.
On Monday, Sept. 21, she was sentenced to 24 months of supervised probation and was ordered to pay $1,125 in costs and fines.
Her driver’s license has been suspended and she may be eligible to renew it after one year.
Daenzer was struck by a pickup at N. Washington and Veterans Memorial Parkway in Saginaw in May 2019.
Life is apparently cheaper than I thought.
Appalling that you can kill someone and only get 2 years of probation for it.
