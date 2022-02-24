A woman remains hospitalized as police say she ran into the path of oncoming traffic on the Zilwaukee Bridge.
On Feb. 23 at 7:13 p.m., troopers were sent to southbound I-75 on the Zilwaukee Bridge for the crash.
According to the preliminary investigation, a pickup truck was traveling south when a 49-year-old woman from Ortonville ran into its path.
The woman had just parked her vehicle at the top of the bridge before running into the roadway, Michigan State Police said. The woman was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition but is expected to survive.
Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in this crash, MSP said.
Troopers were assisted by the Zilwaukee Fire Department, Buena Vista Fire Department, Kochville Fire Department, MSP Accident Reconstruction Unit, Third District IMPACT, Saginaw County Animal Control and MMR.
