Police are investigating the murders of a woman and a child in Flint.
Flint Police Officers were called to 600 block of East Pulaski Ave for a report of a shooting.
When they got to the scene officers said they found a woman in her 40s dead. An infant boy was transported to Hurley in critical condition. He was taken to surgery and later pronounced dead.
One suspect was arrested, and another is suspect is still outstanding.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Victoria Lambaria at (810) 237-6971 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley issued the following statement after this and two other murders in Flint on Saturday.
“I am mourning today the loss of four lives to violence in our community. These deaths are devastating and incomprehensible, especially when innocent lives are lost. Flint police are continuing their investigations and have identified at least one suspect. I pray for justice for the victims, healing for their families, and peace for our community.”
