A Grand Haven woman is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a bicycle crash in Ottawa County on Sunday, Sept. 6.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a car vs bicycle crash on West Olive Rd.
Deputies said a 66-year-old woman was riding her bike northbound on West Olive Rd. when she was struck from behind.
According to deputies, a 19-year-old West Olive male driving a Honda Accord was also northbound on West Olive Rd. and did not see the bike before crashing into the rear.
Deputies said the woman was taken to a local hospital and treated for her injuries. They said the woman was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Deputies said the man was not injured.
The male was cited for the crash.
