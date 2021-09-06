A woman was taken to the hospital after a golf cart crash in Saginaw County.
Deputies were sent to the crash on Sept. 6 at 2:21 a.m. at S. Chapin Road near Nelson Road in Lakefield Township.
A 49-year-old woman from Lakefield Township was driving the golf cart southbound on S. Chapin Road when she jerked the steering wheel, causing the golf cart to roll over, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said.
The driver and her husband were not injured. A third occupant in the vehicle, a 42-year-old woman from Jonesfield Township, was injured. She was taken to Covenant with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
