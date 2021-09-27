A woman was taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Sanilac County’s Elmer Township.
At 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash on Isles Road at the Cooper Road intersection.
An 18-year-old man from Sandusky was southbound on Isles Road in a 2012 Ford Taurus and failed to stop at the stop sign, according to the investigation.
The driver was then struck by a 2005 Ford Ranger, driven by a 31-year-old man from Sandusky, that was eastbound on Cooper Road. A 31-year-old woman, 9-year-old, and 7-year-old were also in the Ford Ranger.
The 31-year-old woman was taken to McKenzie Memorial Hospital by Sanilac EMS, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said. The 18-year-old man refused medical treatment on the scene and was cited for the crash.
All occupants in each vehicle were wearing seatbelts. Airbags did deploy in the Ford Ranger, but not in the 18-year-old's vehicle.
Deputies were assisted by the Sandusky Fire Department and Sanilac EMS.
