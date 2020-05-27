One person is dead after her vehicle hit a semi nearly head-on.
Michigan State Police said on Tuesday, May 26, just after noon, a Chevy S-10 pickup was traveling northwest on M-71 near Reed Road in Shiawassee County’s Vernon Township.
Troopers said a semi-tractor trailer was traveling southwest in the opposite direction.
Investigators said the driver of the S-10, 67-year-old Paula Wooden from Bryon, went over the center line, hitting the semi nearly head-on. She did not survive.
The 38-year-old driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.
Troopers are awaiting autopsy results to see if a medical incident was a factor in the crash.
