An overnight shooting in Flint Township left a woman dead and a man with minor injuries.
On Saturday, June 15, at 3:29 a.m., officers from Flint Township Police were sent to the 3000th block of Pasadena Avenue for a shooting in a parking lot.
According to police, the investigation revealed that a 23-year-old female and a 42-year-old male from Flint were shot.
Both people were taken to a nearby hospital in personal vehicles. The man was treated for minor injuries and discharged, but the woman died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Police believe there are multiple suspects in this incident. They are seeking information from the public to help them identify anyone involved.
The incident remains under investigation.
If you are a witness to or have information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Detective Lopez at the Flint Township Police Department at 810-6003250 or Crime Stoppers at 810-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.