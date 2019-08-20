Officers are still trying to positively identify a woman who died in a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.
The female driver was headed west on Millbrook Road in Deerfield Township in Isabella County just before 4 p.m., Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said.
Main said the vehicle left the road, going into a field where it’s believed she tried to over correct the wheel causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.
The vehicle hit a power pole with a transformer, bringing the lines and transformer down, according to Main.
The vehicle caught fire with the woman inside though Main said the power lines and transformer aren’t believed to be the cause of the fire.
Fire crews responded quickly to the scene and found the vehicle engulfed in flames. Crews were unable to get the woman out of the vehicle, Main said.
Deputies are working with the medical examiner to positively identify the woman.
