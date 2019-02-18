A 20-year-old Bay County woman has died and another Bay County woman was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash.
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office reports the accident happened at Gordonville and River Roads on Feb. 17 at around 3:09 p.m.
Deputies said it appears the 20-year-old Bay County driver, identified as Tyana Hamilton, was at the intersection, and turned left onto Gordonville Road.
Her vehicle was hit on the driver’s side by a semi-tractor and trailer, driven by 50-year-old Melvin Jenkins of Bay County, who was driving eastbound on Gordonville Road.
Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene and her front seat passenger, a 21-year-old Bay County woman, was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland for serious injuries. Her condition is under.
Jenkins was not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
