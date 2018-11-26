She was killed by a hit-and-run driver back in 2011, now a cash reward up to $2,500 is being offered to track her killer down.
Alexandria Castanon was walking on Center Road, near Richfield Road, in Genesee Township on July 23, 2011 when she was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. Or use the free mobile app P3Tips.com to submit your tip.
