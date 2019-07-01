The Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a woman and seriously injured an infant child.
The crash happened on Mapes Road, south of Randall Road in Big Creek Township, at 12:52 a.m. on Monday, July 1.
The preliminary investigation shows that a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was northbound on Mapes Road when it ran off of the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver, later identified as Stephanie Cromwell from Prescott, was found dead when officers arrived on the scene.
Officers also found an infant child inside the back seat of the truck with serious injuries.
The sheriff’s office said the child was later air-lifted out of Saginaw to University of Michigan Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor.
At this time investigators do not know if alcohol was a factor in this crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.