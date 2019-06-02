Investigators are trying to determine what caused a house fire that killed a woman.
Crews were sent to the fire on South 23rd and Hartstuff streets in Buena Vista Township at about 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 2.
The Buena Vista and Saginaw fire departments responded to the fire.
Crews on the scene told TV5 the blaze was confined to one room.
No word yet on if there were others in the home during the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.