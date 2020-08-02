DETROIT (AP) - Detroit authorities say a 33-year-old woman was killed and her three children injured after a stolen vehicle crashed into the family's SUV.
Police say two men in a stolen red Dodge Challenger struck the family's black Chevrolet Trailblazer before 5 p.m.
Saturday on the city's east side. Police say the woman died from her injuries. The children were hospitalized and were listed in stable condition.
Two men in the Challenger were arrested and a weapon was recovered.
Further details were not released.
