The Flint Police Department is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a woman and injured two others.
Officers were sent to Saginaw Street and Avenue A. for the incident on July 21 at 2:30 a.m.
They found three victims on the scene when the arrived.
A 26-year-old woman, identified as Wanda Garner, was pronounced at the scene.
The two other victims were taken to Hurley Medical Center where they treated for their injuries.
One is a 27-year-old man who is in good condition and the other is a 29-year-old woman in critical condition.
Police do not have information on a possible suspect in this case.
Anyone with more information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL or Det. Tpr. Andy Knapp at (810) 237-6915.
