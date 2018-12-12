A 23-year-old Michigan woman died, but her 14-month old child survived a crash on US-131.
It happened on Dec. 9 on southbound US-131 near 22 Mile Road in Mecosta County’s Green Township.
Michigan State Police said Desiree Farve, 23, from Onstead, hit the back of a tow truck that was turning left into the median turn around.
Farve was pronounced dead at the scene, but her toddler, who was secured in a car seat in the back seat, survived without injury.
It’s unclear if the driver of the tow truck, a 22-year-old man from Paris, Michigan, was injured.
