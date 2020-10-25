A woman was killed after a crash in Sanilac County.
Around 5:40 a.m. Sunday a 40-year-old woman from Lynn was headed southbound on Ruth Road near M-46 in Washington Township.
Sanilac County Sheriff’s Deputies said the woman didn’t stop at a stop sign, continued south and ended up in a ditch on the southside of M-46.
The woman was killed from the injuries sustained in the crash.
Deputies said the airbags deployed but they believe the woman wasn’t wearing her seatbelt.
Her name is being withheld at this time.
The crash is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.