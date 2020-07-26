A woman died after a three-vehicle crash in Montcalm County.
Three vehicles collided just after noon on Sunday at the intersection of M-66 and Ruby Road in Sidney Township, Michigan State Police Troopers said.
The investigation found a minivan, in the northbound lane of M-66, was stopped and waiting to turn left when it was hit from behind by a car, troopers said.
The minivan was pushed into the southbound lane and was hit by a pickup truck.
A trooper was nearby and was able to get help to the crash victims shortly after the crash, troopers said.
The 23-year-old passenger in the minivan was killed in the crash. The five children in the minivan all suffered various injuries. The driver only had minor injuries.
The pickup truck driver, a 38-year-old Stanton man, and his passengers, a 37-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy were treated at the scene for their injuries.
The driver of the car, a 20-year-old Perrinton woman, wasn't injured.
The crash is still under investigation.
