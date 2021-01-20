A Midland woman died after a crash Tuesday night.
Around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Midland Police Officers were called to the scene of a single car crash on E Ashman Road near Michele Lane.
Officers said a 41-year-old Midland woman was killed in the crash.
The driver, a 37-year-old Midland man was taken to Mid-Michigan Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.
Alcohol and drugs are suspected to be factors in the crash, officers said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Midland Police at (989) 839-4713.
