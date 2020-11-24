A missing Mid-Michigan woman has been found.
Susie Kay Wells, 46, was reported missing after being last seen on Nov. 4 at the Welcome Inn in Shiawassee County’s Caledonia Township.
There was concern because family members said she is mentally ill and special attention was needed for her care.
TV5 has learned she was found on Monday, Nov. 23 walking on I-75 near Court Street in Flint Township. Police were called to her location, along with MMR, but Wells apparently gave false information about her identity.
She reportedly was positively identified by personnel from Hurley Hospital.
Family members have been notified of her whereabouts.
