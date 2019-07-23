A local woman is turning her disability into an opportunity.
She is making YouTube her platform for changing people’s perspectives and pouring out inspiration.
Now she is nominated for a WEGO Health Award.
“I live life just like anyone else without a disability and I consider my disability as my biggest blessing,” Michaela Davert said.
Davert, 20, said she may look different from most people, but she wouldn’t change it for the world.
Davert was born with osteogenesis imperfecta, a connective tissue disorder that runs in her family. She said her mother and twin brother also have it.
“We do everything on our own, really, without the support of others. So we’re a very independent family,” Davert said.
Davert said she and her family are more than their disability. She wanted to help change that narrative, so she began to post videos online.
“I was watching other vloggers on YouTube, but I realized there wasn’t much diversity at the time that I started with young women with physical disabilities. And so I wanted to be one of the new faces in that industry and educate those about my disability. As a society, we think of disability as a tragedy and a sadness. And I wanted to use my YouTube channel to educate people and change people’s perspectives about disability,” Davert said.
After almost four years and 40,000 followers later, Davert is up for a major award if she gets enough votes.
“I’ve been nominated for a huge award. It’s the WEGO Health Awards. It’s to recognize patient leaders in the online community. So a huge part of my channel is educating about the medical side of my life and to educate people on my disability,” she said.
Even though this award means so much, Davert said the community she is hoping to inspire and educate will always come first.
“It’s interesting to see that like this is no longer just friends and family anymore. This is people from all over the world and the messages that I receive and how I’ve changed people’s perspective and how I’ve helped them get through difficult times is the absolute most rewarding thing I could have ever asked for,” Davert said.
If you would like to send Davert to Las Vegas to accept the WEGO Health Award, you can click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.