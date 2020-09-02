A Mid-Michigan woman was ordered to pay restitution after allegedly embezzling money from a vulnerable adult.
Mary Rogers was charged with embezzlement in 2019.
On Aug. 28, 2020, Rogers was ordered to pay $5,675 in restitution by Nov. 28.
The Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office previously told TV5 Rogers embezzled more than $10,000 from an 86-year-old man.
