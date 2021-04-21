Two women had an argument leading to one of them striking the other with a car and pinning her against a building, according to Saginaw Police.
It happened at the Blue Diamond liquor store, located 1313 Cumberland St. in Saginaw, on Monday, April 19.
Police said the two women did know each other.
The woman who hit the victim with her car is in custody. The victim’s leg is expected to be amputated, according to the Saginaw Police Department.
