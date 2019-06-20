A woman has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the bathtub drowning of her 8-month-old son in western Michigan.
Twenty-year-old Angel Hull of Ottawa County's Zeeland Township entered the plea Wednesday in the October death of Sebastian Hull. She's scheduled to be sentenced July 19.
Authorities say it appears the child was left alone in the bathtub and Hull found Sebastian floating in the water when she went to check on the baby. Authorities who responded found the child unconscious and not breathing. An autopsy confirmed that Sebastian died from drowning.
