A 21-year-old Blanchard woman pleaded guilty to a deadly stabbing in Mt. Pleasant.
Kaden Elizabeth Gilbert pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of Nangonhs Massey.
The incident happened at an apartment complex on S. Oak Street on Nov. 16, 2020.
Gilbert went to Massey’s residence and intentionally stabbed her with a knife, severing her femoral artery, Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin said.
Massey lost a significant amount of blood and later died from her injuries.
Gilbert is scheduled to be sentenced on March 3, 2022. She faces up to life in prison.
