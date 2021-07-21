A former non-profit treasurer and secretary pleaded no contest to embezzling charges.
A woman has been charged after being accused of embezzling thousands from an Arenac County non-profit organization.
Dawn Woughter, 43, was accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from an Arenac County non-profit, Bikers 4 Kids.
Woughter was charged with one count of embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000 from a non-profit organization, according to court records.
Woughter’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 18.
