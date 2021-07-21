IMAGE: Dawn Woughter

Dawn Woughter has been charged with one count of embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000 from a non-profit organization.

 Source: Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office

A former non-profit treasurer and secretary pleaded no contest to embezzling charges.

Dawn Woughter, 43, was accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from an Arenac County non-profit, Bikers 4 Kids.

Woughter was charged with one count of embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000 from a non-profit organization, according to court records.

Woughter’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 18.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.