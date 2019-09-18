A Michigan woman is dead after crashing into a vehicle in Isabella County.
Troopers from the Mt. Pleasant Post responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
Troopers said the crash happened at the intersection of E. Blue Grass Rd. and S. Isabella Rd. in Union Twp.
A 2007 Hyundai Elantra, driven by a 19-year-old Clare woman, was heading eastbound on E. Blue Grass Rd. where it drove into the path of a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup traveling southbound on S. Isabella Rd. The F-150 was driven by a 19-year-old man from Mt. Pleasant.
Troopers said the driver and only occupant of the Hyundai was transported from the scene by MMR and taken to McLaren Hospital in Mt. Pleasant where she was pronounced dead.
The driver and two adult passengers of the F-150 suffered minor injuries from the crash.
The nane of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.
The crash is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.