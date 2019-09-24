Nearly five years after a Mid-Michigan soldier was killed in action, a local highway will be renamed in his honor.
Family and friends are reaching out for help to pay for the honor.
“I want to make sure that this gets done,” said Melissa Alex.
Alex is on a mission to make sure one of Mid-Michigan’s fallen soldiers are remembered.
State lawmakers are closer to renaming a section of M-15 the Michael Cathcart Memorial Highway.
Alex has launched a GoFundMe page to pay for the signs. One will be placed at M-15 and Ridge Road in Bay City. The other at the intersection of M-15 and Cass Avenue.
Alex said she shares a special bond with Cathcart’s family because they’ve both experienced the same loss. Her husband died while serving in Iraq in 2006. Cathcart died in Afghanistan in 2014.
“Michael had been on numerous deployments and he sacrificed his life for all the freedoms that we all enjoy today,” Alex said.
So far, the GoFundMe page has raised a little more than half of its goal.
Alex said it will mean a lot to her to see those signs on M-15 right next to the cemetery where Cathcart is buried.
“Michael’s name will be spoken often because people will say who’s the Sergeant First Class Michael Cathcart Memorial Highway? And as long as we continue to speak their name, their memory will stay alive,” Alex said.
Alex told TV5 she appreciated everyone who has donated or is planning to donate to this cause.
“Donate because not that it’s the right thing to do but supporting your local families and the memory of service members that have sacrificed and have dedicated their lives to us. It’s just a small way of saying thank you,” Alex said.
If you would like to donate, click here.
