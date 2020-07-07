A Burton woman has been sentenced to five years probation for her role in the murder of a Mid-Michigan woman in June of 2018.
Jennifer Leanne Harrington and Aaron Richard Thornton were arrested after 28-year-old Jessica Flood's body was found inside a room at the Great Western Inn in Mt. Morris Township.
On Jan. 15, 2020, Thornton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and Harrington pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact of murder in Flood's death.
Harrington helped Thornton hide Flood’s body under the bed after she witnessed him strangle Flood to death, prosecutors said.
On July 1, 2020, Harrington was sentenced to five years probation. She received credit for 197 days.
Thornton was previously sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison
