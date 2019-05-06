A Saginaw woman has been released on bond after allegedly making a bomb threat against the Saginaw Social Security Office.
The alleged threat happened on Friday, May 3.
Latashya Brooks is accused of using a computer to make a bomb threat against the office.
Brooks told police she was angered over withholdings to her Social Security benefits, according to federal court.
Brooks appeared in federal court in Bay City on Monday, May 6. She was released on a $10,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.