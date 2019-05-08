Families from Huron, Sanilac, and Tuscola Counties gathered for the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service.
“I wouldn’t want to wish it upon anyone,” Salli Vermeersch said.
It’s been 19 years since Huron County Sheriff’s Deputy Kelly Vermeersch died in the line of duty. He died in a car crash while responding to a call to assist officers in a neighboring jurisdiction.
Salli said she remembers it like it was just yesterday.
“Most awful day of my life,” Salli said.
Sallie, along with two of her daughters who were four and five at the time, attended the ceremony.
It was there that the names were read of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. The families left behind received a red rose in honor of their loved ones, a gesture that goes beyond words.
“It’s great that everyone still remembers him, and everyone takes time out of their busy lives to come here,” Salli’s daughter Andrea said.
“It’s good to see them recognized for all that they do,” Salli’s daughter Janel said.
Salli laments the loss of her husband as her family grows.
“What makes me really sad is my oldest daughter now has four kids and they don’t know him,” Salli said.
Salli and her family were grateful for the tribute to his memory.
“I don’t want anyone to forget him, so it makes me happy,” Salli said.
National Police Week starts Monday, May 13th.
