GENERIC: Police lights
Stock photo

An 84-year-old woman has been reported missing from her home in St. Clair County.

Nadine Moses left her residence in Casco Township on May 4. She was driving a 2011 dark blue Ford Edge with a Michigan handicap plate of C8932.

Family members have not been able to contact her and she is beginning to have memory issues, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 810-985-8115.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.