An 84-year-old woman has been reported missing from her home in St. Clair County.
Nadine Moses left her residence in Casco Township on May 4. She was driving a 2011 dark blue Ford Edge with a Michigan handicap plate of C8932.
Family members have not been able to contact her and she is beginning to have memory issues, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 810-985-8115.
