Have you seen Irene Kin?
The 86-year-old was last seen about 9:20 a.m. on Feb. 1 at the Fifth Third Bank located at 2040 West Road in Trenton.
Kin is known to frequent St. Tim's Church in Trenton, the Trentwood Farm Market in Woodhaven, and the Family Dollar in Trenton, according to the Trenton Police Department.
She drives a light green 2002 Ford Taurus with Michigan license plate DMG0781.
Police said the same thing happened about four years ago and Kin was found in Plymouth.
If you have any information, call Det. Nate Pew at 724-493-3865.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.