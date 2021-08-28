The Gladwin and Roscommon County Sheriff's Offices are asking for help in the search for a missing person in Gladwin County.
Kristin Gould is 29 years old, and frequents both Gladwin and Roscommon counties, but also could have possibly traveled to the Detroit area.
Anyone with information on her location is encouraged to contact the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office.
