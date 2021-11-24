A 73-year-old woman who was reported missing while traveling alone from her home in Tennessee to Lyon Township in Oakland County has been found safe.
Phyllis Ann Greene left Venore, Tennessee Monday morning to meet her family in Lyon Township Monday night, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.
The trip should have taken about eight hours, but Greene never showed up. Her family filed a missing person report in Tennessee.
On Tuesday night, Greene drove to Beaumont Medical Park in Dearborn and told the staff she was lost. The staff contacted the Dearborn Police Department about 11 p.m., who made contact with Greene's family, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
Greene was picked up by her family close to midnight and arrived in Lyon Township about 12:45 a.m. The family thanked the employees of Beaumont Medical Park and the Dearborn Police Department.
