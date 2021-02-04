When little Adalia came into Rochella Smith’s life, she believed it was nothing short of a miracle.
“I was told I would never have kids because of my post trauma,” Smith said.
She said she suffered years of sexual abuse as a child. She bounced around between foster homes. She never dreamed she would be able to raise a child of her own.
“She’ll tell me she loves me, or come give me kisses,” Smith said, referring to her little girl.
Smith said she longed for a mother’s love as a child, but never really experienced it. Due to struggles and an absent father, her mom signed off her rights to Smith when she was a little girl.
“I was a scared little girl that loved my mom and I didn’t understand why the things that were happening were happening,” Smith said.
At age 11, and with no one to call mom and dad, Smith found her way to the front steps of an orphanage.
“They saw that I was a scared little girl and they didn’t hold that against me. They could’ve just locked me in a room and said heck with hit. They gave me the therapy I needed,” Smith said.
She’s referring to the Whaley Children’s Center in Flint. The center’s CEO, Mindy Williams, said 42 kids a year are given necessities like food and shelter.
Williams said it’s the everlasting bonds they form with the staff and volunteers that stay with them when they leave.
“We become a family and we become their home,” Williams said.
Smith said a few people at Whaley really stood out to her and changed the trajectory of her life when she was a little girl.
WNEM-TV5 orchestrated a surprise reunion with the clinical therapist who went to church with Smith every Sunday.
“I felt like the little kid running up to her to thank her for what she’s done for me, and so it was just amazing. it really, really was,” said Rasheeda Mitchell.
Smith said she looked forward to going to church with Mitchell every Sunday.
“She was like, ‘do you want to go to church with me?’ Then I would go to church with her every Sunday after that and that was a huge thing,” Smith said.
Smith lost touch with Mitchell after leaving Whaley. Williams helped get the two at the center at the same time.
“My heart is exploding. It always makes me so happy to see kids come back and their story and see that genuine love they have for each other,” Williams said.
You’ll often find Smith dropping off donations to Whaley hoping to set an example for her little girl. She believes one day she’ll understand that if her mom hadn’t been dropped off at Whaley, their story may have never been told.
“If I can make it through everything I’ve made it through then, I shouldn’t give up now because it’s so beautiful. These are the struggles I want, so I remind myself of that, so this is not the time for giving up anymore,” Smith said.
Smith and her husband are expecting their second child next month. She said she’s having a baby boy that they will call “Timmy.”
Smith said she wants to give back to the center even more and plans to begin volunteering at Whaley once the COVID restrictions allow for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.