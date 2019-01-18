The body of a 74-year-old woman has been found buried outside her southern Michigan home.
The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that Phyllis Lutz's body was wrapped in blankets in a 4- to 5-foot-deep hole in an area used as a burn pit. The Leroy Township woman last was seen in September.
State police found her body late Friday morning while checking on her welfare after friends became concerned. Troopers have questioned Lutz's 45-year-old daughter who lives in the home.
An autopsy will be performed on the body. Police said Lutz had ongoing health issues. No arrests have been made.
Leroy Township is in Calhoun County, southeast of Grand Rapids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.