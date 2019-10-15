A woman’s death has been ruled a homicide after she was found dead inside a home that caught fire in Buena Vista Township in June.
The fire, which broke out at a home near S. 23rd and Hartsuff Street about 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 2, was originally being investigated as suspicious.
The fire has since been classified as arson and the woman’s death was ruled a homicide.
Buena Vista Township Police Chief Reggie Williams identified the woman as 23-year-old Antoinesha Helton. She was a mother to a young child.
