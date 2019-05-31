A woman’s estranged husband was arrested for stealing cars and checks from her business.
In March, a 36-year-old Alpena woman reported her estranged husband had taken vehicle from her business without permission, Michigan State Police Troopers said.
The woman told troopers he also took other things, including checks from her business account.
Evidence was found to support the woman’s claim that 31-year-old Matthew Chevalier had stolen the vehicles and other property, troopers said.
Troopers said Chevalier passed at least one of the stolen checks at an Alpena business.
Troopers found Chevalier was already lodged in the Bay County Jail on unrelated charges.
He was released from Bay County and arrested on a warrant from Alpena County, according to troopers.
Chevalier was charged with two counts of unlawful driving away, one count of larceny in a building and one count of uttering a publishing.
