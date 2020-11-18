“I was getting ready to cook some more pies, to give away, sweet potato pies to give away,” recalled Margree Aldridge.
Margree had no idea carbon monoxide was leaking from her stove. Thankfully she had a carbon monoxide detector.
“They put one in a couple of months ago for me, it went off. And I went straight outside. And when I went outside, I called them.”
The Saginaw Fire Department, the same agency that installed a carbon monoxide detector in Aldridge’s home, responded to her 911 call. They found high levels of carbon monoxide, enough to kill.
“Thank the Lord. I’m so grateful and thankful I could hug you.”
Captain Aileen Pettinger was on the call.
“It’s just rewarding to know that something that we’re doing that seems like just part of the job that actually made a difference and probably saved her life,” Pettinger said.
Pettinger says the carbon monoxide detector was provided through a federal grant. She told TV5 the warning signs for carbon monoxide exposure.
“Severe headaches, they’re very similar to the flu, so that’s why it’s so tough to tell the difference. A lot of times people might get cherry red cheeks. But they will feel very tired, nauseated, start vomiting, that’s when it’s getting really severe. They might lose muscle control and then loss of consciousness.”
Aldridge tells TV5 she didn’t experience any of those symptoms. That’s why she’s glad she had the carbon monoxide detector.
“It’s the greatest thing that could ever happen, that somebody gives you something to save your own life,” Aldridge said.
She is urging everyone to get a carbon monoxide detector. Their life may depend on it.
“Please do this because my life was spared today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.