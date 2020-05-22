A Mid-Michigan woman rescued a baby deer from the flooded Tittabawassee River on Tuesday.
Tracey Wagner was kayaking the river near M-47 and State Street when she saw the baby animal drowning.
She brought the deer aboard her kayak and took it to safety.
The deer is now being rehabilitated with a licensed professional.
