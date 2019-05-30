A Mid-Michigan woman is dealing with the aftermath of a hacking nightmare.
The woman received an offer she thought was from Amazon. When she tried to cancel it, her computer was soon corrupted by hackers.
Experts said scammers are getting craftier and perfecting details in an email or call to lure in consumers.
“Got an email that said I was awarded, won Amazon Prime,” said Tammy Toth Meixner, victim.
She said she received the email while doing online banking. She thought the offer of receiving free Amazon Prime for a month seemed too good to be true, so she called the number attached to the email.
“They said no problem, they would credit me and I would not be charged for the free trial. Then I hang the phone up and I went about my business,” Meixner said.
Meixner said she then received a call back from the company claiming to be Amazon, telling her they have one more step in order to credit her account.
“The first question was, ‘I see your email address is …,’ And they said that to me, and I said yes,” Meixner said.
Meixner said it all went downhill from there. The caller started quoting personal information to her such as passwords. She said her computer was then overtaken by the hackers. All of her data and accounts were stolen right before her eyes.
IT expert Chris Lewis said hackers can obtain your information by only having your email. That is why it’s important it doesn’t land in the wrong hands.
“They are able to then search things like Facebook and other social media sites in order to guess password reset questions,” Lewis said.
IT experts said if you’re ever hacked, simply disconnecting from your computer may not serve as protection. You have to actually disconnect from the internet modem.
“Always be weary. No company should ever be asking you for information they already have on file,” Lewis said.
As for Meixner, she is left dealing with the nightmare fallout. She had to freeze all of her accounts and go through the painful task of ordering all new credit cards.
“It was the weekend. So you just have to sit and wait. It was horrible. There’s no protocol for this,” Meixner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.