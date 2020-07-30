“I’ve lived here for three and a half years, said homeowner Kaila Genovesi. “It’s not my first garden flag. It’s not my only garden flag. Now, all of a sudden, it’s an issue.”
Genovesi says she’s being singled out by her homeowner’s association for the Black Lives Matter flag in her front yard.
She says she put it up there to show her support for the movement, but this week she received an email from the homeowner’s association asking her to take it down as it violated their bylaws.
Under the bylaws, signs or flags displayed outside the home are not allowed unless authorized by the association.
“It was very discouraging, extremely disheartening that with everything going on in our community right now, that’s the focus of my homeowner’s association,” said Genovesi.
TV5 reached out to the homeowner’s association who said while the flag can’t be placed in the front yard, they can place signs in their windows.
“The sign, as we’re concerned, can be in her window,” said Chester Cosby, President of the Owner’s Association of Sandalwood South Inc.
Cosby says Genovesi isn’t the only one who has been asked to take it down.
“We went out letters to the people who had some type of item in their yard and asked that they please comply with the bylaws,” said Cosby.
Genovesi says she won’t take hers down until everyone else takes their flags and signs down as well.
“If they’ve been sending this email for a week, no one else’s signs are coming down and so I told them I’m not taking it down,” said Genovesi. “If it’s truly a violation, which reading the bylaws, it is, but like I said half of my neighborhood has garden flags up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.