A trip to the Upper Peninsula for a Mid-Michigan woman and her father quickly took a terrifying turn.
Her father got lost on a nature trail, only to be found in the end by a couple with local ties.
“I was freaking out. My friend was like, ‘oh, it’s OK.’ And I was like, ‘no, it’s not. It’s a five-minute walk and it’s been 40 minutes. I’m freaking out right now,’” Ashley Laskowski said.
Laskowski had some scary moments last weekend. What started out as an exciting daddy-daughter adventure in the Upper Peninsula quickly turned into a frantic search for her 77-year-old father.
Noe she is looking for the people who helped save him.
“I ran around for 35 to 40 minutes. I took the other path. Couldn’t find him. Came back to see if my friend had found them because there’s no cell service,” Laskowski said.
Laskowski, her friend, and father – Don Chase – thought touring the Tahquamenon Upper Falls would be a relaxing bonding experience. After seeing some sights, her dad decided to head back early and get some lunch. He was supposed to meet up with the girls shortly after.
But Chase got lost on one of the trails. He then hurt his leg and got disoriented in the woods. That is, until a caring couple stopped to give him a hand.
“Without them, it would’ve taken way longer to wait for the DNR. By the time the DNR arrived, I had already found him and had time to run back to tell the DNR where he was,” Laskowski said.
The couple was able to reunite Laskowski and her dad, and it was a happy ending. But during the chaos, they never truly got to say thank you.
Now they want to tell the couple how much they appreciate the helping hand. But Laskowski only knows the couple was from Fenton, and the woman had blonde hair and is in the physical therapy field.
Laskowski is now hoping to give them a proper thank you.
“My dad really wants to send them a card. A thank you card. And we’re just grateful that they went out of their way to get him help. They could’ve easily just walked on by and continued with their hike and not think anything of it,” Laskowski said.
If you know who the couple is, email Laskowski at ashleychase4@gmail.com.
