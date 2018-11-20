A Mid-Michigan woman has been sentenced for breaking into a home, after she was allegedly caught trying to steal a package of sausage from a freezer.
Crystal Meranda, from Harrison, was sentenced on Nov. 19 to 3 years to 20 years behind bars, with credit for 134 days served, according to Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Williams-Ambrozaitis.
She plead guilty to first degree home invasion in Oct. after breaking into a Clare County home back in July. Investigators said early in the morning of July 8 she went into a home that did not belong to her, and was caught by the homeowners removing sausage from their freezer.
Meranda was also ordered to pay $1,698 in fines, costs, and court appointed attorney fees.
