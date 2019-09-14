A Michigan woman has been sentenced for embezzling over $200,000 from the Steam Railroading Institute in Owosso, MI.
On Friday, Sept. 13, Mary Elizabeth Lombardo was sentenced to up to 180 months in jail.
Lombardo was charged with one count embezzlement of $100,000 or more and two counts embezzlement of $50,000 or more but less than $100,000.
According to her court record, Lombardo owes $228,977.94.
Lombardo appeared before Judge Matthew Stewart in Shiawassee County’s 35th Circuit Court. She was sentenced to a minimum of 36 months and a maximum of 180 months.
