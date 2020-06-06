A Holland woman was seriously injured after a boating incident on Saturday, June 6.
The Ottawa County Sheriffs Office was dispatched to an address on South Shore Dr. at about 2:04 a.m. for reports of an injured boater.
Deputies said the injury happened on Lake Macatawa.
According to deputies, a 12’ hard bottom inflatable boat driven by a 37-year-old Holland woman turned sharply when the driver lost control.
Deputies said people were thrown from the boat, but everyone was able to climb back in and get to shore.
Deputies said a 34-year-old passenger sustained a leg injury after being thrown off the boat. They said a 37-year-old passenger was flown to the Butterworth Hospital with a serious leg injury.
